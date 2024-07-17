Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill register massive gains in latest ICC T20I rankings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

India's emerging batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has reaped the rewards of displaying a phenomenal performance during the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe as the southpaw has jumped four places to claim the sixth spot on the ICC T20I batting rankings.

Jaiswal aggregated 141 runs in three games for Team India at an astounding average of 70.50. The southpaw churned out his runs by taking the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers and managed a strike rate of 165.88. The 22-year-old was at his ruthless best during the 4th T20I as he hammered a 93-run knock off just 53 balls with the help of 13 fours and two sixes.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill, who was his captain on the tour, has also registered a massive leap of 36 places and now occupies the 37th spot.

Gill led from the front and aggregated 170 runs across five matches while averaging 42.50 with the bat in hand.

Gill, 24, struck two half-centuries and batted at a strike rate of 125.92. Having been left out of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, the right-handed batter tried to prove a point and to present his case in front of the selectors by scoring as many as possible.

His strike rate (125.92) did draw a lot of attention as many former players felt that he could have batted at a much higher strike rate.

England's Phil Salt has moved one place up to the third spot and is tied with Suryakumar Yadav in terms of total rating points (797).

Australia's Travis Head is still at the top of the tree with 844 rating points. Team India are slated to play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting July 26 and it is likely to trigger more movement in the top 10.