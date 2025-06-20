Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill create history with century each on Day 1 against England With a century each by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, they became the third Indian pair to score a century each on the opening day of a Test match. It was 2017 when an Indian pair scored a ton on Day 1 of a Test match.

For the first time in eight years, two Indian batters have scored a century each on Day 1 of a Test match. Against England in the first Test at Edgbaston, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill wreaked havoc, scoring a century each to help India post 359/3 on Day 1. With that, they became the first Indian pair in eight years and third overall to score a century on the opening day of a Test match.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were the first pair to achieve the landmark. Against South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2001, Sachin made 155 runs, while batting at number six, Sehwag smacked 105. 16 years later, the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara achieved the same feat against Sri Lanka. Jaiswal and Gill became the third Indian pair.

India in a commanding position after Day 1

After winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl first. Former cricketer Alastair Cook wasn’t happy with the decision, as he analysed that the surface would help the batters on Day 1, given that the condition was tailor-made for them to succeed. England arguably missed the trick as India posted an excellent total on Day 1. The England bowlers struggled heavily as three of their bowlers - Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir went wicketless on Day 1.

India will be hoping to capitalise on the start and put a few more on Day 2. In the meantime, Gill and Pant have been in excellent touch and never looked to be in a state of bother. The keeper-batter smacked a few sixes, as England bowlers looked tired at the end of the day.

India have the likes of Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur yet to come. They might want to accelerate on Day 2, and if things go well, the Gill-led side may look to declare in the second session of Day 2.