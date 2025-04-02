Yashasvi Jaiswal set to quit Mumbai to play for Goa in 2025-26 season, seeks NoC from MCA Jaiswal has played for Mumbai since his Under-19 days and recently turned up in a Ranji Trophy fixture for the team as well, following the BCCI diktat to play domestic cricket. At the age of 23, it is a big decision from Jaiswal to move on from Mumbai to Goa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to quit Mumbai and make a move to Goa from the next season. He has written an email to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to change his state cricket team from Mumbai to Goa from the 2025-26 season onwards.

"He has sought a NOC from us and has cited that the reason for his move to Goa as personal," a source in the MCA said, according to Indian Express. Jaiswal has followed the footsteps of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad who moved from Mumbai to Goa in their respective careers. According to several reports, Jaiswal is also likely to lead Goa next season depending on the clearance of MCA.

Jaiswa last played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, following the BCCI diktat that made it mandatory for all national players to play domestic cricket if they are fit and available. He opened the innings with Rohit Sharma in the clash, scoring only 4 and 26 runs in two innings. Notably, J&K defeated the Mumbai team that was filled with multiple star players.

The left-handed opener has been playing for Mumbai since his U19 days and also plundered a lot of runs for the senior team when given the opportunity. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in January 2019 against Chhattisgarh. Jaiswal has so far scored 3712 runs in FC cricket with 12 centuries and as many fifties in 36 matches for Mumbai.

He is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but is struggling for runs. The southpaw has so far scored 34 runs in three matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 106.25. Jaiswal will next be in action against Punjab Kings on April 5 in Mullanpur.