Yashasvi Jaiswal set to play in third round of Ranji Trophy for Mumbai against Rajasthan

India star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to play in the third round of the Ranji Trophy 2025 for Mumbai against Rajasthan, which will begin on November 1. Jaiswal, the mainstay opener in the Tests for India, has made himself available for the third round clash in Jaipur in the Elite Group D fixture.

Jaiswal was recently part of India's ODI series against Australia and has not been picked for the five T20Is that will begin on October 29. The star opener last played for India in the two-match Test series against the West Indies, where he scored 175 in the first innings of the second Test in Delhi.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Jaiswal has conveyed his availability for the third-round fixture to Sanjay Patil, Mumbai's chairman of selectors. The squad for the third round will be picked following the end of the second round on Tuesday.

Jaiswal is set to make his first appearance for Mumbai after re-committing to play for the powerhouses, after he wanted an NOC to join Goa. His last outing for Mumbai came in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 against Jammu and Kashmir, the same game where Rohit Sharma also played in following his dismal Border-Gavaskar series.

Meanwhile, the Southpaw's last outing in the domestic circuit came a few months back when he played for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru in August.

Jaiswal's interest in playing in the third round of the domestic premier competition comes in line with the BCCI's wish for the centrally contracted players to feature in domestic competitions when they are free from international duties.

The clash will also provide Jaiswal with some game time ahead of India's all-format home series against South Africa, which features two Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The Tests will be played first from November 14 onwards in Kolkata, with the second one taking place in Guwahati from November 22 onwards.