Yashasvi Jaiswal's struggles against England Lions expose India's top-order fragility Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to get going in both the first innings of the two unofficial Tests that India A played against England Lions. The youngster is a vital cog of the Indian batting order, especially with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli no longer available.

Northampton, England:

Yashashvi Jaiswal’s form is a huge matter of concern for the national team. He has been one of the most consistent red-ball performers for India lately, but against the England Lions, he has failed to get going. In the first unofficial Test, he managed to score a half-century in the second innings, but overall, Jaiswal has struggled against the swinging ball. In the second unofficial Test, he didn’t look comfortable against Chris Woakes and got dismissed for 17 runs.

Jaiswal opened alongside KL Rahul in the second unofficial Test and that indicates that the Indian team management is considering the pair for the first Test against England, starting June 20 in Leeds. They have done a commendable job in Australia, even though India suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Jaiswal’s form will be vital for the team, especially as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket and there’s a lack of experience in the middle order. Karun Nair is expected to make his return to the playing XI but he hasn’t played Test cricket in eight years and in most likelihood, he will feel the pressure.

Rishabh Pant’s form hasn’t been any good and the keeper-batter will be under pressure and so it’s Jaiswal and Rahul who need to do the heavy-lifting, at least for the first couple of games. Shubman Gill’s numbers in SENA countries are not very encouraging either.

Meanwhile, the team management also considered Abhimanyu Easwaran as one of the possible openers but he failed to get going as well. With him flopping in the second unofficial Test as well, the Bengal opener’s time may very well come to an end soon.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal hasn’t played a Test match in England, and he might take some time to adjust to the conditions. The 23-year-old will be very crucial for the England series and the sooner he finds his feet, the better it is for Indian cricket.