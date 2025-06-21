Yashasvi Jaiswal reflects on maiden Test century in England, partnership with Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal played a scintillating knock to hit his fifth Test century. Against England at Headingley, he showed tremendous character and built important partnerships with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the middle. After Day 1, he reflected on his ton and partnership with Gill.

Leeds (England):

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the seventh Indian opener and the third youngest to score a century in both England and Australia. The 23-year-old had a perfect start to the five-match Test series, having scored 101 runs in the first session. Initially, he and KL Rahul stitched a valuable partnership of 91 runs, followed by an excellent 129-run partnership with newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill.

Jaiswal now has five Test centuries to his name. When asked to name his favourite one, the youngster answered modestly, stating that he enjoyed all the tons so far. However, he highlighted the Headingley century, being the first one in England.

"Whenever I make a century, wherever it is, I enjoy it. I love it as all my centuries are special.

But of course, there are some special moments…first (century in England)," Jaiswal said in the post-day press meet.

There was an amazing camaraderie between us: Jaiswal on partnership with Gill

Jaiswal also opened up about his partnership with Gill that stabilised India’s innings after two back-to-back wickets. Speaking of it, the Suriyawan-born cricketer mentioned that there was excellent camaraderie between them and he was amazed by how Gill batted, being calm and composed on the crease.

“We were speaking a lot in the middle and we were trying to take it session by session and try and get as many runs as possible. There was an amazing camaraderie between us. It was amazing to bat with him (Gill) and the way he batted, calm and composed, I enjoyed it a lot and it was helping me," he added.

Meanwhile, a video of Jaiswal and Gill went viral on social media after Day 1 of the first Test. In the video, the duo was spotted talking about calls for a run. Jaiswal noted that he usually looks for a run after hitting a ball and asked Gill to refuse immediately if he chooses otherwise.