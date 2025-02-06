Yashasvi Jaiswal recreates Kapil Dev’s iconic catch to dismiss Ben Duckett: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal picked up a stunning catch to dismiss Ben Duckett at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The ball hit the top edge of Duckett and was way past Jaiswal. However, the youngster kept his eyes on the ball, covered the distance, and dived to perfection to clinch a terrific catch. It was an incredible piece of fielding, similar to how legendary cricketer Kapil Dev ran sideways from mid-on to the boundary, to dismiss Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup.

Jaiswal’s catch also helped Harshit Rana to register his maiden wicket in ODI cricket. The 23-year-old faced immense flak on social media for getting picked ahead of Arshdeep Singh in the match and the criticism only increased after bowling an expensive 26-run over in the match. He however bounced back strongly, picking up crucial wickets of Duckett, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone.

Overall, India were terrific in the field in the first ODI. Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance in the ninth over, that led to Phil Salt’s dismissal. The England opener had a cracking start to the match, smashing boundaries all over the park but he had a miscommunication with Duckett, that led to his dismissal.

The 28-year-old cut Hardik Pandya’s short-length delivery and was aiming to run three but Duckett glued to the non-striker's end after completing two. Salt, on the other hand, was almost halfway down the line, when he realised that Duckett wasn’t running for the third. He eventually failed to cover the distance as keeper KL Rahul dislodged the stumps with absolute ease. Credit goes to Shreyas Iyer for his presence of mind, as the ball was moving towards the fence but the 30-year-old managed to save that and threw it at the correct end.

England, in the meantime, would be disappointed with their batting performance. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, they have plenty of room for improvement with the bat.