Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to comparisons with Rohit-Virat pair after match-winning partnership with Shubman Gill

Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't want himself or his current skipper Shubman Gill to shoulder the burden that comes with being compared to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Jaiswal was involved in an unbeaten 156-run stand alongside Gill that saw India hammer Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the fourth T20I and gain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

However, despite a high-flying start to their (Jaiswal and Gill) careers, Jaiswal doesn't want any comparisons with Rohit and Virat whom he feels have done "incredible" things for the team.

The southpaw asserted that he and Gill are trying to stay in the present by taking it match-by-match and are not thinking too far ahead of themselves.

"I think what they have done for Indian cricket is just incredible and being a part of that dressing room is a blessing. We (him and Gill) are trying to take it match-by-match and one day at a time, focusing on the process," Jaiswal was quoted as saying by PTI during a media interaction following the fourth T20I.

Jaiswal mentioned that the learnings that he has had from Virat and Rohit have helped a great deal and playing Test cricket early on in his career has given him a better understanding of the game.

"It does help to control emotions a lot and read the game better as there are different situations on the ground. And every time you talk to Rohit bhai or Virat bhaiyya, I get a lot of experience, enjoy talking to them and learning from them," Jaiswal said.

"My mindset is simple. If I have to take someone (a bowler) on, I will take him on and keep believing that I can do it," said Jaiswal who scored 93* at a strike rate of 175.47.

Meanwhile, Team India will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.