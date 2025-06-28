Yashasvi Jaiswal on brink of breaking Sunil Gavaskar's illustrious Test record Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 1903 Test runs in 38 innings, needs 97 more to become the fastest Indian to 2000 runs, surpassing Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid's 40-innings record. He also eyes Gavaskar’s 23-match milestone record.

Nottingham:

Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 20 Test matches, scoring 1903 runs at an average of 52.86. Recently, he scored a scintillating century against England in the first Test at Headingley, but the Shubman Gill-led side eventually suffered a five-wicket defeat. In the meantime, Jaiswal’s fielding was heavily criticised as the 23-year-old dropped four crucial catches.

Nevertheless, the team management will give the cricketer plenty of confidence as he remains one of the most in-form batters at the moment. Meanwhile, as things stand, Jaiswal needs 97 more to complete 2000 Test runs, and in case he manages to do it in Edgbaston or even in Lord’s, he can break Sunil Gavaskar’s illustrious record of being the fastest Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. The former India cricketer had completed 2000 runs in 23 matches.

Jaiswal can break Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid’s record

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid reached the milestone of 2000 Test runs in just 40 innings, making them the fastest Indian cricketers to do so. Yashasvi Jaiswal now has a strong chance to surpass that record, needing 97 runs in the upcoming Test at Edgbaston. The Indian opener has played 38 Test innings so far, and the record can only be broken if he reaches the mark in the next match.

Regardless, he will be extremely vital for the team for the rest of the series. Alongside KL Rahul at the top of the order, the youngster showed consistency and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum but things will get harder in the coming times. Jofra Archer made his return to the Test squad after four years, while Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood are also expected to play a part in other matches.

With India trailing 1-0 at the moment, the team will be hoping to bounce back early and for that, Jaiswal will be key.