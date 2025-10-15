Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav gain big in ICC rankings after superb show vs West Indies in 2nd Test The Indian cricketers, specifically, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav, have gained big in the ICC rankings. Both players were among the top performers in the second Test against the West Indies played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has stormed back into top five in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters after smashing 175 runs in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies last week. The southpaw has jumped two places to fifth, surpassing Temba Bavuma and Kamindu Mendis and is boasting of 791 rating points. Meanwhile, despite not playing any Test since August, Joe Root continues to be on top of the batting rankings in Tests with 908 rating points.

As for Jaiswal, the left-hander finished as the leading run-getter of the series against the West Indies with 219 runs in three innings at an average of 73. The second-highest run-scorer KL Rahul also jumped two places in the latest rankings to finish on 33rd after amassing 196 runs in the recently concluded Test series.

ICC Test rankings among batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Joe Root 908 2 Harry Brook 868 3 Kane Williamson 850 4 Steve Smith 816 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal 791

Kuldeep Yadav jumps seven places

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has jumped seven places after the player of the match performance in the Delhi Test where he accounted for eight scalps. He is in 14th place in the latest rankings among the bowlers with his career best ratings of 689 points. Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah has lost three rating points but remains on top of the rankings in the longest format of the game with 882 points. He is the only Indian in the top 10 with Mohammed Siraj ranked 12.

Top-ranked Indian bowlers in Tests

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Jasprit Bumrah 882 12 Mohammed Siraj 726 14 Kuldeep Yadav 689 18 Ravindra Jadeja 662

Meanwhile, West Indies batter Shai Hope has advanced a staggering 34 places in the latest ICC Test rankings after ending the eight-year century drought in the Delhi Test. He has jumped to 66th position from 100th place with 446 rating points while another John Campbell has also climbed six places to 68th place with 440 rating points.

