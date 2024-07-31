Yashasvi Jaiswal jumps to number four in latest ICC T20I rankings, Ravi Bishnoi storms into top 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has jumped to number four in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters after his good show in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He scored 80 runs in three matches of the series at a strike rate of 177.78 and an average of around 27. Interestingly, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav remained in the second spot despite scoring 92 runs in three matches at a brilliant strike rate of 195.74 with Travis Head still leading him by 39 points.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal trumped Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the rankings to jump to fourth place with 757 points to his name. The third Indian batter in the top 10 is Ruturaj Gaikwad who was not in India's T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series. Sri Lanka's opener Pathum Nissanka had a superb series with the bat opening the innings as he ended as the highest run-getter with 137 runs to his name.

He has jumped 11 places to 15th in the rankings while Kusal Mendis has also advanced two places to 19th following the T20I series.

Ravi Bishnoi regains his place in the top 10

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has regained his place in the top 10. Before the T20 World Cup, he was the number one T20I bowler for a couple of weeks but couldn't make it to India's squad that ended up winning the trophy. During the mega event, Bishnoi lost his place in the top 10 and even reached close to 20th place.

However, Bishnoi finished the Sri Lanka T20I series as the highest wicket-taker with six scalps to his name at an average of 16.83. He has jumped eight places to grab the 10th position and will be aiming to improve his rankings in the next series against Bangladesh.