Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Rajasthan Royals' camp ahead of IPL 2025 Star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal arrived at the Rajasthan Royals' camp as he prepares for the new edition of the IPL.

The stage is set for the new season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The 18th edition of the tournament will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22 in the season opener.

Ahead of the new season, many eyes will be set upon the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals as well. Quite active in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Royals made some significant changes in their squad for the new season. With the upcoming edition of the IPL right around the corner, Royals took to social media and shared a clip of their star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal joining their camp.

Over the years, Jaiswal has become an integral part of Royals and is now widely considered the main man for the side. A lot is expected from the youngster in the upcoming edition of the tournament. “JaisBall season has arrived,” Royals captioned their post.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 season by taking on the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. It is interesting to note that IPL 2024 was quite the forgettable one for Royals. Despite getting off to a flying start to the season, the side failed to put in a good performance in the back end of their campaign.

They did manage to reach the playoffs of the tournament but were eliminated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, with the new season and a revamped squad, RR will hope for improved performances. It is interesting to note that Royals made the decision to not retain the likes of Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and many other names ahead of the mega auction and instead roped in Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nitish Rana, and many others.