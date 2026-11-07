Yashasvi Jaiswal hits back-to-back centuries against New Zealand A; Jasprit Bumrah returns to action

Lincoln:

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form was growing into a concern as the opener was struggling to get going in red-ball cricket off late. He had a tough outing against both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and also failed to prove his mettle in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy. Upon reaching New Zealand, the 24-year-old struggled in the first of the three unofficial Tests, but from the second game, Jaiswal has turned the tide.

In the last game, he scored an unbeaten 155 runs in the second innings. He managed to keep up with the momentum in the third match, adding 102 runs off 138 balls. Danru Ferns finally got the better of him in the 47th over of the innings. However, Jaiswal would be mighty happy with his show and it will further bolster his confidence ahead of India’s important two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19.

Along with Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan also got going, scoring a half-century. He will hope to reach the three-figure mark at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, but it might still not secure him a spot in the first Test, as Devdutt Padikkal has been a force to reckon with as of late.

Jadeja, Bumrah return to action

Senior cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been named in India’s playing XI for the unofficial third Test. Ace pacer Bumrah has been out of action since the Asian Games, as the management wanted him to take a break from white-ball games. Meanwhile, Bumrah hasn’t played a single Test match this year, as he was injured in the series against Sri Lanka and the one-off affair versus Afghanistan.

Ravindra Jadeja has also linked up with the squad. He will share the spin bowling responsibility with Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna returns to action as well and will pair with Mukesh Kumar and Mukesh Choudhary.

India A (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel(w/c), Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary

New Zealand A (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Curtis Heaphy, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Boyle, Tim Robinson, Max Chu(w/c), Cameron Paul, Brett Randell, Danru Ferns, Zak Gibson, Jarrod McKay

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