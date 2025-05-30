Yashasvi Jaiswal flops in unofficial Test against England Lions India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal flopped to get going in the unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury. His fellow opening partner and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, too had a hard time in the middle, scoring only eight runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 24 runs in the first unofficial Test against England Lions at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The Indian opener seemed to be in some sort of trouble early on, when the ball was swinging but he soon found his rhythm. He took some time to settle down and never looked to be playing an aggressive brand of cricket, which is his nature otherwise. During his stay at the crease, Jaiswal hit three boundaries and a six before falling prey to Edward Jack.

The 19-year-old pitched it short and Jaiswal interestingly walked down the track to play the ball. However, since the ball was at a good height and pace, the youngster failed to time it and nicked it to keeper James Rew. With that, Jaiswal’s stay on the crease came to an end in the 17th over of the match.

Other opener Abhimanyu Easwaran too had a tough day in the middle. The veteran had a brilliant opportunity to prove his mettle and push for a spot in the senior squad but he departed after scoring only eight runs. In the second unofficial Test, KL Rahul is set to make his return and with him available, it needs to be seen if Easwaran is backed. The Bengal opener still has the opportunity to get going in the second innings to justify his spot.

Notably, several Indian Test team members are named in the playing XI against England. Apart from Jaiswal and Easwaran, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur are also part of the XI.

Teams:

India A (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar

England Lions (Playing XI): Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew (wk/c), Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Zaman Akhter, Eddie Jack, Josh Hull, Ajeet Dale