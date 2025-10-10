Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record, only behind Don Bradman after big ton vs Windies Yashasvi Jaiswal shattered a huge record of Sachin Tendulkar after slamming another 150-plus score during the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Jaiswal has hit his seventh hundred and fifth 150-plus score.

New Delhi:

Star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his meteoric rise in Test cricket as he slammed another huge hundred during the second Test of the ongoing series against the West Indies. Jaiswal slammed his seventh Test ton, his third in India and second against the Windies as India bossed the first day of the second Test in Delhi.

Jaiswal made to the record books with his seventh Test ton as he now has joint fourth-most tons for a player before turning 24. Meanwhile, he has now shattered a Sachin Tendulkar record after converting his hundred into yet another 150+ score. Out of his seven centuries, Jaiswal has gone on to make 150-plus scores five times. All of these daddy hundreds have come at the just the age of 23.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal now has the most 150-plus scores for an Indian player before turning 24 as he went past the legendary Tendulkar on the list. He surpassed Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith and Tendulkar all at once and now sits behind only Sir Don Bradman, who has made eight such scores before turning 24.

Most 150-plus scores in Tests before turning 24:

1 - Don Bradman: 8 centuries by the age of 23

2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 5 by the age of 23

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 4 by the age of 23

4 - Javed Miandad: 4 by the age of 23

5 - Graeme Smith: 4 by the age of 23

Meanwhile, Jaiswal now also has joint-most 150+ scores in the history of the World Test Championship with his five such scores being levelled with Kane Williamson and Marnus Labushcagne. Only Joe Root has more 150+ scores: 8.

Jaiswal ended the opening day unbeaten on 173 frm 253 balls. His knock on the first day was laced with 22 fours and no six. Alongside him, captain Shubman Gill also went unscathed at 20 from 68 deliveries. India ended the opening day 318/2.