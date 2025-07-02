Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks 51-year-old record with 87-run knock against England at Edgbaston Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 87 in the second Test vs England at Edgbaston, becoming the highest-scoring Indian opener at the venue. He broke Sudhir Naik’s 51-year-old record of 77 runs, showcasing confidence and class against the English attack.

Birmingham:

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again showcased his talent and temperament during the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Opening the innings for India, Jaiswal played with great confidence and composure, taking on the English bowling attack from the outset. Although he narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century, falling for 87, his innings was filled with authority and shot-making that left a mark. He struck 13 boundaries in his knock and played a crucial role in giving India a solid start.

In doing so, Jaiswal etched his name into the record books by becoming the Indian opener with the highest individual Test score at the Birmingham venue. He surpassed a 51-year-old record previously held by Sudhir Naik, who had scored 77 runs at the same ground in 1974. Other Indian openers like Sunil Gavaskar (68), Cheteshwar Pujara (66), and Chetan Chauhan (56) also feature on the list, but Jaiswal now stands above them all with his 87-run knock.

Since making his Test debut in 2023, the left-handed opener has been a pillar in India’s batting lineup. In just 21 Test matches, he has amassed 1,990 runs, including five centuries and twelve fifties. He is now just 10 runs away from reaching the 2000-run milestone in Test cricket. If he manages to score 10 more runs in the second innings or even in the third Test at Lord’s, Jaiswal will surpass Sunil Gavaskar to become the fastest Indian to reach the milestone.

India finish 310/5 after Day 1

India captain Shubman Gill’s terrific century on Day 1 has put India in the driver’s seat. He also became the fourth Indian captain to record back-to-back centuries in the first two games in charge. Notably, India were in trouble at one point, but Gill, along with Ravindra Jadeja, stitched a 99-run partnership to end the day as India posted 310/5.

The goal will be to add at least 200 more on Day 2, but it won’t be an easy task. Gill will play a crucial role in achieving the target.