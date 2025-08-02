Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first cricketer in Test history to achieve unique feat with century vs England Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his sixth Test century at The Oval, aided by a key partnership with nightwatchman Akash Deep. Remarkably, 82 of his first 100 runs came behind square, the most in Test history at the time of reaching a century.

London:

Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his sixth Test century in the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The 23-year-old was put under pressure, especially after losing his partner KL Rahul and then Sai Sudharsan early, but he managed to keep up with the momentum, playing at a very good strike rate. After Sudharsan departed for 11 runs towards the end of Day 2, India sent Akash Deep as the nightwatchman, who eventually went on to score a half-century on Day 3.

Akash played at a good strike rate and released the pressure off Jaiswal, who went on to complete his century shortly after Lunch. With that, he also created a major record in Test cricket. Notably, 82 of Jaiswal's 100 runs have come behind square this innings, which is the highest by any cricketer at the time of reaching his hundred. Among the 1,526 recorded centuries in Test history, no player had previously scored 82 or more runs in that specific area en route to their hundred.

India extend lead to over 200 runs

Courtesy of Jaiswal’s century and Akash’s half-century, India have managed to extend their lead to over 200 runs on Day 3 of the fifth Test. The visitors are trailing 2-1 in the series and desperately need a win to finish it on level terms. The goal will be to keep batting and set up a target of at least 350 runs. It won’t be an easy task, as England will be hoping to script a comeback, but with Chris Woakes ruled out with injury, it won’t be an easy task.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal will be key for India with the bat, who has been joined by Ravindra Jadeja after Karun Nair’s dismissal. The visitors will also hope to bat long to give their bowlers some rest, which is extremely vital. It was the same strategy they applied in the Edgbaston Test.