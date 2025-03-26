Yashasvi Jaiswal became fourth fastest Indian to score 3000 T20 runs, check full list Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 3000 runs in T20 cricket in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. He became the fourth-fastest Indian cricketer, after Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul to name the record.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fourth fastest Indian cricketer to score 3000 runs in T20 cricket. The 23-year-old had a stunning career in the shortest format as he completed 3000 runs in only 102 innings. Notably, Tilak Varma is the fastest Indian cricketer to achieve the feet, as he took only 90 innings, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad in 91, KL Rahul in 93 and Jaiswal in fourth.

Fastest to 3000 T20 Runs by Indian

Player Innings Tilak Varma 90 Ruturaj Gaikwad 91 KL Rahul 93 Yashasvi Jaiswal 102 Shubman Gill 103

Jaiswal reached the milestone in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Batting first, the youngster got going from the very beginning but had to put the breaks when the defending champions introduced the spinners, which troubled the RR batters throughout the night. Jaiswal got out scoring 29 runs off 24 deliveries but it was enough for him to be on the 3000-run list.

For Rajasthan, they had an extremely difficult day with the bat. Keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel managed to keep the scoreboard ticking but he could score only 33 runs. KKR spinners - Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali had a stunning night, picking up two wickets each and conceding only 17 and 23 runs respectively, which put pressure on the RR batters as the hosts posted 151 runs on the board in the first innings.

When it came to the chase, Quinton de Kock stole the show with his unbeaten 97-run knock of 61 deliveries. He released the pressure and helped the team register an eight-wicket win. Rajasthan used multiple spinners to stop KKR’s juggernaut but nothing fazed de Kock, who ended up winning the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, with the win, KKR moved to number six on the points table while Rajasthan are tenth.