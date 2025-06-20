WTC-winning captain Temba Bavuma to miss Zimbabwe Test series, Keshav Maharaj to lead South Africa South Africa will tour neighbours Zimbabwe for two Test matches starting June 28 in Bulawayo. Keshav Maharaj, who has led South Africa in ODIs and T20Is, will be leading the new Test champions in Tests for the first time.

Johannesburg:

South Africa will miss their World Test Championship (WTC) mace-winning captain Temba Bavuma during the two-match series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Bavuma, who sustained a hamstring injury while batting in the second innings of the Test final against Australia, braved the pain to play one of the knocks of his Test career and a crucial 66 runs, supporting Aiden Markram, who smashed a match-winning 136 while chasing 282 in the fourth innings.

"Proteas Men’s Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe due to a left hamstring strain," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Twitter (now X). "Bavuma sustained the injury while batting during South Africa’s second innings on day three of the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground. He is set to undergo further scans to assess the extent of the injury," the statement further read.

In Markram's absence, Keshav Maharaj will step into the captaincy shoes for the first time in Tests. Maharaj has led South Africa in ODIs and T20Is previously but will become the 41st Test captain for the Proteas. The likes of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs have been rested as the Test champions look to test their bench against supposedly a weaker opponent. Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis, who are yet to play a Test match, will get furthermore opportunities in the series with South Africa not announcing any replacement.

Zimbabwe are playing as many as 11 Test matches this year and after being thrashed by England last month, the African side will hope for a better outing at home against the neighbours. Zimbabwe will only get better after playing more and more red-ball cricket and that will be their aim as they play more and more top sides. The series kicks off on June 28 in Bulawayo, followed by the second and final game on July 6 at the same venue.

South Africa squad for Zimbabwe series: David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf