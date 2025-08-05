WTC schedule: When will Team India next be in action in Tests? Know full list of fixtures and dates The five-match Test series between England and India concluded on August 4 (Monday). The series ended in 2-2 with India winning the thrilling final Test by just six runs. When will Team India be in action next in Tests? What is India's WTC 2025-27 schedule? Know in detail

Team India won the thrilling last Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday by just six runs courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj. The win also helped them level the five-match series 2-2 as England's wait to register a series win over India in the format has now stretched to seven, having not won since 2018. This was the first series for both teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

The Indian team will now enjoy a break of a couple of months in the longest format as they are next scheduled to play against West Indies and South Africa at home in a two-match series each. The series against the West Indies will be played from October 2 to 14 in Ahmedabad and Delhi, while the clashes against the Proteas are scheduled to take place from November 14 to 26 in Kolkata and Guwahati.

India to tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 2026

India are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand for two Test matches each next year. The schedule for the same is yet to be announced, while they are also set to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test. However, the clash against Afghanistan will not be part of the WTC.

India will host Australia for five Tests in 2027

India's WTC cycle 2025-27 will conclude with five Test matches against Australia at home, starting from January 2027. The detailed schedule for the same is yet to be confirmed.

The way Team India has performed in their first away series after the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravi Ashwin, the hopes of the fans in the longest format have increased. It remains to be seen if they will be able to make it to the WTC final under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

India's upcoming schedule in Tests

India vs West Indies - 1st Test (Ahmedabad) - October 2-6, 2025

India vs West Indies - 2nd Test (Delhi) - October 10-14, 2025

India vs South Africa - 1st Test (Kolkata) - November 14-18, 2025

India vs South Africa - 2nd Test (Guwahati) - November 22-26, 2025

India vs Afghanistan - One-Off Test (Home) - June, 2026 - (Schedule TBA)

India vs Sri Lanka - 2 Tests (Away) - August, 2026 - (Schedule TBA)

India vs New Zealand - 2 Tests (Away) - October, 2026 - (Schedule TBA)

India vs Australia - 5 Tests (Home) - January, 2027 - (Schedule TBA)

