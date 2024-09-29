WTC points table update after Sri Lanka's 2-0 win over New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka have won the second and final Test against New Zealand to seal the series 2-0 in Galle. The visitors had fought well in the opening Test but Sri Lanka dominated the proceedings right through in the final game of the series to win by an innings and 154 runs. With this win, Sri Lanka have strengthened their third position as their PCT has increased from 50 to 55.55. They are now extremely close to second-placed Australia who have a PCT of 62.5.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have dropped to seventh from fourth place as their PCT has gone down to 37.5 from 42.85. This is their fifth loss in this WTC cycle in eight matches and their chances of making it to the WTC final are going down very quickly. The Kiwis are left with three matches each against India and England away and home respectively.

As for Sri Lanka, they now have a realistic shot at making the WTC final with four Test matches left in this cycle - two each against South Africa and Australia way and home respectively. They will have to win at least one Test in South Africa to give themselves a chance of making it to the top two of the WTC points table.

Meanwhile, the second Test between India and Bangladesh is also in progress with play delayed due to a wet outfield on the third day at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. This game is heading towards a draw and if it indeed ends in a stalemate, the scenarios for the WTC final will certainly change.

Updated WTC Points Table after SL vs NZ Test series