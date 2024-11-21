Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
  WTC points table: India aim to regain top spot with a win in Perth Test against Australia

WTC points table: India aim to regain top spot with a win in Perth Test against Australia

The race to make it to the final of the third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) is heated up. As many as five teams are fighting it out for the top two spots and it is the closest WTC ever since its introduction. Ahead of the IND vs AUS Test series, here's a look at the points table.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2024 13:42 IST
WTC Points table
Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah

After a fortnight's break, the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final resumes as the five-match series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22 (Friday). These two teams are on top of the WTC points table but aren't certain of making it to the final as of now thanks to New Zealand.

Their stunning 3-0 series win over India away from home earlier this month has changed things dramatically. Apart from India and Australia, teams like Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa are also in contention now to make it to the top two. Final sets of the Test series are left for all these teams with the final scheduled to take place in June next year at Lord's.

As far as the points table is concerned, Australia are on top with a PCT of 62.5. They have seven matches left in this WTC cycle - five against India at home, two against Sri Lanka away from home. India are next with a PCT of 58.33 with their last five matches of the cycle coming up starting Friday. To qualify for the final without depending on other teams, India will have to win the series 4-0 which looks a distant possibility as of now.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand follow next in the table with their respective PCT reading of 55.56 and 54.55. South Africa might be at fifth place in the WTC points table but they have the best chance of qualifying for the final. The Proteas have four Test matches left in this cycle, all at home - two each against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Kiwis too can climb the table with their last three matches in this cycle against England set to be played at home starting from November 28.

Here's the WTC Points table for the 2023-25 cycle:

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
2. India 14 8 5 1 98 58.33
3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4. New Zealand 11 6 5 0 72 54.55
5. South Africa 8 4 3 1 52 54.17
6. England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79
7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33
8. Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.50
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52
