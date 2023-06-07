WTC Final: Weather Forecast in Oval, London for IND vs AUS Test Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WTC Final Weather Forecast

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) starting from June 7 (today). The Oval Cricket Ground in London is set to host the summit clash. This is the first time since 2003 that the two teams are facing each other in the final of an ICC event. India are playing their second consecutive WTC Final having lost previously to New Zealand in 2021.

The inaugural WTC Final was marred by weather a lot and New Zealand had won on the Reserve Day. The fans and especially, the Indian team will be hoping that rain doesn't play any spoilsport this time around. Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Day 1 of the WTC Final between India and Australia is set fair in London.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain on Wednesday in London and the play is set to start on time. The temperature is expected to be around 17-20 Degrees Celsius even as the sun will be out for the whole day. There will be minimal cloud cover for the entire duration of play as well which suggests that entire 90 overs of play will happen on the opening day of the WTC Final.

Meanwhile all eyes will be on the playing XI of the Indian team with a lot of dilemma around several players. Rohit Sharma has already cleared that they will finalise their XI depending on the weather and pitch conditions ahead of the match.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

