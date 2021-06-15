WTC Final | Watch: Ajinkya Rahane, Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara play 'fun' round of rapid-fire

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin

In a candid conversation, India stars including Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane opened up about many things as they played a 'fun' round of rapid-fire session ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, off-spinner R Ashwin, and the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were also a part of the rapid-fire challenge on the sidelines of a training session.

The players spoke about many things including their breakfast choices in England and Bollywood movies that were shot in the country.

"Movies, breakfast, laughter & more! DO NOT MISS: A fun round of rapid-fire with #TeamIndia members @ajinkyarahane88, @ImIshant, @cheteshwar1, @ashwinravi99 & @MdShami11 on the sidelines of a training session!" wrote the BCCI on Twitter along with sharing a video.

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of the BCCI had shared a video of a nets session at the Hampshire Bowl.

Skipper Virat Kohli was floored by a quick bouncer from one of India's throwdown specialists while Rishabh Pant slogged a maximum against all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The clip also featured Rahane and Ishant-Shami duo.

India had reached Southampton on June 3 and underwent quarantine for 10 days during which they also played an intra-squad simulation match. The World Test Championship (WTC) final gets underway from June 18.

The Kiwis have already announced their team for the summit clash. Kane Williamson, BJ Watling, Devon Conway and Ajaz Patel are a part of New Zealand's 15-member squad.

"We have gone with Ajaz as our specialist spinner after an impressive outing at Edgbaston [where he took four wickets] and we believe he could be a factor at the Ageas Bowl (Hampshire Bowl).

"Kane [Williamson] and BJ [Watling] have certainly benefited from their week of rest and rehabilitation and we expect them to be fit and available for the final," said coach Gary Stead on New Zealand's squad.