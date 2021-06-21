WTC Final: Virat Kohli entertains fans by doing Bhangra, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli entertains fans by doing Bangra In WTC Final Against New Zealand, video goes viral.

New Zealand looked in control in the truncated action we got to see on the third day of the World Test Championship being played in Southampton. Due to the lethal bowling of Kyle Jamieson first, the Kiwi team managed to bundle India out for 217. After this, due to Conway's half-century, New Zealand's team managed to score 101 runs for the loss of two wickets till the end of the day's play.

At one point on the third day of the match, it did not seem that the Indian team was not under pressure. Indian captain Virat Kohli, known for his impeccable style, did not look under pressure. Rather, he seemed to be enjoying playing in England.

4000 spectators were allowed during the match. It cannot happen that the match should be of Team India and Indian supporters do not reach. Indian spectators arrived with drums and drums to watch India vs New Zealand match. Indian captain Virat Kohli was also seen dancing to the tune of the dhol. A video of Virat Kohli doing the Bhangra is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Fans are very fond of this video.

From New Zealand to the stumps, captain Kane Williamson 12 runs off 37 balls with the help of a four and Ross Taylor is at the crease without opening the account in two balls. Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have got one wicket each for India so far.