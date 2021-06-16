WTC Final: Team India question New Zealand players golf course tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of New Zealand players.

The Indian team management has raised questions about the bio bubble protocol when some New Zealand players visited a golf course. According to a Cricbuzz report, six members of the New Zealand team went to the nearby golf course, while the Indian players and their families were on the hotel floor.

According to the report, New Zealand's Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell and physio Tommy Simsek went to the golf course on Tuesday morning. The Indian team manager informed the ICC that the team considers the act a violation of the bio bubble protocol.

A team member told Cricbuzz, “The players and their family members were asked not to step out except to go to the ground from their floor. But this morning we got information that six players from the Kiwi team have gone to the golf course. "

The ICC, however, said that this did not violate the protocol and now the Indian team has also completed its quarantine period and that too can do anything by staying inside the bio bubble, including playing golf.

The final match of the World Test Championship is to be played between India and New Zealand from June 18 here.