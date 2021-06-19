Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final | Team India players wear black armbands in memory of Milkha Singh

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands in memory of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday night. Milkha died at 11:30 PM yesterday after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

Team India is taking part in the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Earlier today, Indian captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to the former Indian sprinter, who is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion.

"A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji Folded hands. You will never be forgotten," Kohli wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Milkha had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday when he was shifted to general ICU in another block of the hospital.

He had been "stable" before Thursday evening.

Milkha's 85-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. The couple were suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.