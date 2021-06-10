Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final: 'They will go with Rohit and Gill but..': Hesson names one Indian who should be considered in XI

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship between June 18-22. The Virat Kohli-led squad reached the United Kingdom on June 2 and took part in its first group training session since touchdown earlier today.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are taking part in a two-Test series against England.

India's opening order looks significantly balanced with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill producing impressive performances since playing together for the first time during the tour of Australia in December last year. The duo is likely to retain its place in the XI for the final, but former NZ coach Mike Hesson believes that Mayank Agarwal, who fell out of contention due to poor form and injuries, should also be considered in the XI.

"They will probably go with Rohit and Shubman but I think Mayank needs to be considered. He has faced the New Zealand attack in New Zealand, where he would have got some crucial experience," Mike Hesson, who coached New Zealand from 2012 to 2018, said.

Hesson, who is also a part of Kohli's Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Director of Cricket, then talked about the NZ side, saying that it is important for the team to rotate its fast bowlers to keep them fresh.

"It is an issue. New Zealand will have to look at the bowling attack and that's potentially why Trent Boult will play this game (second Test against England from Thursday. That will give one of those other quicks to rest potentially, because it's only four days between each Test," said Hesson.

"So, three on the bounce is a big deal, especially if you put in 45 to 50 overs in the second Test, or they just decide to manage the workloads which is not something you usually do going into a Test match."