WTC Final | Michael Vaughan takes another dig at Indian team: 'New Zealand would have been champions by now'

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday took yet another dig at the Indian team after rain delayed the start of the fifth day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

The marquee final, which has already witnessed a lot of interruptions due to bad light and showers, started after an hour-long rain delay on Day 5. It was also the first over in over 40 hours as the entire fourth day's play was washed out. Besides the fourth day, the first day was also washed out, and the second and third days were affected by bad light.

Taking it to Twitter, Vaughan said that New Zealand would have already clinched the Test mace if the venue of the clash was in the Northern side of England.

"If this #worldtestchampionshipfinal been played up north they wouldn’t have missed a minutes play … #Justsaying #INDvsNZ !! NZ would have been champions by now," tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan had also taken a dig at India after the first day's play was washed out. "I see India have been saved by the weather."

Earlier, the Ashes-winning captain had heaped praise on India's batting effort on Day 2. He had tweeted: “225 looks around par to me in Southampton... India have done very, very well so far in these conditions not to have lost a lot more.”

New Zealand started the fifth day on 101/2 in reply to India's 217 in the first innings. The WTC Final is set to run into the reserve day on Wednesday.

Ahead of the WTC Final, Vaughan had also backed New Zealand to will walk away with the top honour. “I fancy New Zealand. I know I’m going to get absolute pelters on social media for going against India. But the way New Zealand played in the two Tests against England, I think they’re going to do it. They are a high-class cricket team – I like every aspect of their game,” Vaughan told ‘BBC

While New Zealand head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 Test series victory over hosts England last week, the last Test India featured in was in March.