  5. WTC Final: 'Many faces of Virat Kohli', ICC pays tribute to Indian captain

WTC Final: 'Many faces of Virat Kohli', ICC pays tribute to Indian captain

ICC decided to pay tribute to Kohli in a video collage where the indian captain could be seen going through many emotions during the WTC Final.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2021 16:02 IST
virat kohli
Image Source : TWITTER/ICC

Known for being flamboyant and someone who never holds back on the field, Virat Kohli is always an animated figure on the field. Interestingly, the behaviour changes when it comes to batting and the skipper comes out as a calm customer who likes to build his innings slowly after spending ample amount of time on the field.

And same has been seen again and again during the ongoing World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand where Kohli was seen his 'many faces' during the showdown in Southampton.

And ICC decided to pay tribute to Kohli in a video collage where Kohli could be seen going through many emotions including the memorable bhangra as Indian fans played various musical instruments during the course of the game on Day 3.

However, the day wasn't off to the best of start for the Indian skipper as, resuming play at 64/2 on the final day, with Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end. Kohli departed after adding just five runs to his overnight score. Kohli (13) edged an off-stump delivery from Kyle Jamieson back at the 'keeper BJ Watling.  Jamieson wasn't done yet as in his very next over he also removed Cheteshwar Pujara.

At the time of writing this report, India were 89/3 in 43 overs with a lead of 57 runs with Ajinkya Rahane on 5* and Rishabh Pant 11*.

