WTC Final live: When and where to watch SA vs AUS clash at Lord's in India? World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa is being played at Lord's in London. Australia are playing their second consecutive WTC final while South Africa have qualified for the summit clash for the first time in three editions.

London:

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa got underway at Lord's today. Both teams played some excellent cricket over the last two years in the third edition of the WTC and have made it to the summit clash. Australia are the defending champions while the Proteas have qualified for the final for the first time.

South Africa, under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, have not lost their last seven Test matches. They are in great form and topped the WTC points table with a PCT of 69.44 after playing 12 matches. They won eight of them and lost three, while one of their matches ended in a draw.

Australia, meanwhile, boasted of the PCT of 67.54 and finished second in the WTC points table. They played 19 Test matches over the last two years, won 13 and lost four of them with two ending in a draw. Australia are also the defending champions, having won the WTC title two years ago, beating India in the final. They are also eyeing their fourth ICC title in the last four years.

As for South Africa, their last ICC title came 27 years ago, in 1998, when they won the ICC Knockout Trophy. They made it to the final of the T20 World Cup as well last year, only to lose to India in the final. They will be hoping to end the ICC trophy drought this time around.

Where to watch the WTC Final live in India?

The WTC final between Australia and South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD. The live streaming of the clash will be available on JioHotstar for free in India.

Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood