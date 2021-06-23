WTC Final | Kyle Jamieson strikes double blow, removes Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara early

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kyle Jamieson to Virat Kohli

New Zealand pacer Kylie Jamieson roared in delight as he got the better of Virat Kohli on the final day of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

The towering pacer removed the Indian skipper twice in the ongoing Test at Ageas Bowl. Kohli has now been dismissed by Jamieson thrice in 84 deliveries in Test cricket.

Kohli, batting on 13, nicked Jamieson's short length delivery aimed outside off as the ball went straight to wicketkeeper BJ Watling. The 6 feet 8 inches tall speedster, struck again in his next over by removing Cheteshwar Pujara. Jamieson's length delivery caught Pujara's outside edge and the ball found its way to Ross Taylor stationed at slips.

Jamieson's two major blows to India within the first 30 minutes have increased New Zealand's chances of clinching the Test Mace on the reserve day of the marquee Test.

Earlier, New Zealand managed to eke out a 32-run lead in the first innings after pacer Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul (4/76) curbed them to 249 in the rain-marred clash.

Jamieson was effective in the first innings as well. Along with registering bowling figures of 5/31, he chipped with a 16-ball 21 to frustrate Indian bowlers. Jamieson and Tim Southee (30 off 46) contributed with vital cameos while captain Kane Williamson played a composed 49-run knock.

In response to New Zealand's 249, Indian openers Shubman Gill (8 off 33 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 81 balls) set their sights on a prolonged opening stand before Tim Southee showed them the exit door. India ended the fifth day at 64/2, with a 32-run lead over the Kiwis and Kohli-Pujara duo at the crease.