WTC Final: Injury Update on Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood didn't play many matches in the Indian Premier League and had returned home ahead of their last league game against GT.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2023 13:25 IST
Josh Hazlewood, WTC Final, IND vs AUS
Image Source : AP Josh Hazlewood

Amidst the brouhaha of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship Final (WTC) between India and Australia have begun. Reportedly, the WTC Final bound players among eliminated teams of IPL are set to leave for England within a day or two. Moreover, team India are struggling with injuries with several of their players already ruled out of the marquee clash. Meanwhile, Australia were also fretting over the fitness of pace bowler Josh Hazlewood right through the IPL where he was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He played only three matches in IPL 2023 before returning to Australia ahead of RCB's last league game against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Hazlewood has been declared fit for the WTC Final against India. He has been cleared of any damage after suffering from side soreness. He underwent scans after undergoing 'precautionary period of rest' and results didn't return any damage.

"Josh Hazlewood returned home from the IPL last weekend after experiencing minor side soreness after the completion of his most recent IPL match. After a brief and precautionary rest period, Hazlewood returned to high intensity bowling last week and will continue to increase his bowling workloads in preparation for the WTC and Ashes series. Hazlewood is considered fit and available for the WTC and Ashes Series," a Cricket Australia Spokesperson said.

As for Hazlewood's performance in IPL 2023, he picked only three wickets in as many matches he played for the franchise. But RCB would've hoped for more involvement from him especially after joining the side last month. He probably took a little bit more time than anticipated and his unavailability did affect the balance of the bowling attack of RCB.

