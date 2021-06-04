Indian players not allowed to meet each other for three days in Southampton

Image Source : GETTY The India squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai prior to its departure and is in the middle of another yet shorter quarantine.

India spinner Axar Patel has revealed that the team will serve a three-day hard quarantine before it is allowed to train at the Aegeas Bowl here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The final begins on June 18 and India have limited time to prepare having arrived here on Wednesday.

On the other hand, New Zealand are already involved in a two-match series against England.

The India squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai prior to its departure and is in the middle of another yet shorter quarantine.

"I had a good sleep...the plan is to quarantine. We have been told that we can't meet each other for three days so we will be quarantining for that much time," said Axar in a video posted by BCCI capturing the team's journey to England via a charter flight.

The men's and women's squads were in the same flight.

After landing in London, the contingent took a two-hour bus journey to Southampton.

India play five Tests against England following the WTC final while women play a one off Test, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals s against the home team starting June 16.