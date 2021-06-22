WTC Final | Aakash Chopra suggests adding another day: 'Why not have rule that let's play 450 overs?'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Following a couple of washouts and multiple rain interventions in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has called for an additional day.

The marquee clash already has a reserve day but Chopra wants to see an extra day for both the teams to play the full quota of 450 overs at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. While the first and fourth day of the WTC final were washed out, the second and third days were affected by bad light.

"We have added a 6th day. Now we are very happy that we have this 6th day. Therefore, we can make up for some amount of lost time. Why not have a rule that let's play 450 overs? Whether it takes the 6th day or some part of the 7th day as well, but get those 450 overs. I am not saying play a 10-day Test but just play the 450 overs.

"If you still don’t get a result, then go away, shaking your hands, saying both teams were equally good. But why not go that far since you have come this far after 2 years, and basically 144 years?" Chopra told Star Sports.

The former India opener also said that New Zealand have gained the upper hand in the upper hand in the eponymous Test, having plucked 10 wickets already.

The fifth day of the WTC final also started after an hour-long delay due to rain. Jasprit Bumrah kicked off the day with the first over as fans witnessed the first over in over 40 hours in the rain-marred Test.

"The more overs we lose, India will go further away from getting a result in their favour. The more time we lose," Chopra said.

"Currently, New Zealand is in the driver’s seat. To win a Test match, you need to take 20 wickets. New Zealand have already taken 10, India need 18. So you know they are in the driver’s seat. The more time you lose, the better it is for the New Zealand team," he further said.