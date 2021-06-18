WTC Final: India may stick to their playing XI after rains, says fielding coach R Sridhar

Follow us on Image Source : AP India off-spinner R Ashwin

India are looking to stick to the playing XI they announced on Thursday for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand even though they have an option to change it before the toss takes place.

The first day's play was washed out and the toss will take place on the second day if rain relents.

At the time of the toss, both teams exchange team sheets and after that no player can be changed unless there has to be a substitution for either concussion or Covid-19.

"I think the XI which has been announced is the XI that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation. I think it is an XI which can play and perform on any given surface and in any given weather conditions.

"So that is what I believe this XI is all about which we have put on the park," India's fielding coach R Sridhar told the media on Friday. New Zealand are yet to name their XI.

"Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it's back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21," tweeted New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

Earlier, the umpires had decided to inspect the field at 7.30 pm IST on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)also tweeted the information, "UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow.