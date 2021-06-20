WTC Final India live: India vs New Zealand Day 3 action delayed due to wet outfield

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Umpires are already out for another inspection of the field.

After an entire day of play being washed out while another marred with frequent bad light interruptions, the beginning of World Test Championship final Day 3 was also delayed due to wet outfield. As per Cricbuzz, the match, which was supposed to start half hour earlier due to bad light interruption the other day, will start late due to wet outfield caused by overnight rain.

However the latest inspection done by the umpire (at 2:50 PM IST) brought some good news as they seemed happy with the conditions and the action is expected to get underway very soon. It is worth pointing out that none of the players have changed to their white jerseys yet.

