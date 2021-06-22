WTC Final, IND vs NZ weather update: Match to resume on Day 5 with some rain delays expected

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES However, little is known about the outfield conditions at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton and could be the only factor in any furhter delay than the expected 3 PM IST start of the match

After a Day 4 washout, there is some respite in store for the ongoing World Test Championship final as the weather forecast predicts much-less rain on Tuesday; allowing Day 5 action.

Hourly updates suggest that rain may interrupt the second session and overcast weather is still going to be the norm throughout the day and could result in delays in the final session due to bad light as we have seen on the other days while the temperature fluctuates between 13 to 16 degree celsius.

Earlier, after three days of rain and bad light interruptions, which cost an entire day of action on Day 1, fast-getting interesting India vs New Zealand clash saw a washout on Monday. The game came to a close on Sunday than expected due to bad light on the day with New Zealand reaching 101/2 in 49 overs. In the day, which saw close to 80 overs being bowled, India were bundled out for 217 after resuming at the overnight score of 146/3.