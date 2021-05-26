WTC final | Fate of winners remains uncertain if IND vs NZ ends in draw: Report

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Virat Kohli with Kane Williamson

There's a lot of confusion among fans and experts regarding who willt take the maiden World Test Championship trophy if New Zealand vs India final showdown ends in a draw. And as everyone remains in the dark of the fate of the Test, International Cricket Council is revisiting the final playing condition on the June 18 final in Southampton, reported Times of India.

Earlier ICC suggested on its website that an extra day will be reserved for the final if the match ended in the draw. However the rules were later changed to declaring both the teams as joint champions if it's a stalemate.

ICC now clarified to TOI that the reserve day only comes in use if the stipulated 30 hours of cricket in the first five days are lost due to bad weather or other reasons.

"The idea was to ensure that the match is played out in the 30 hours in the first five days. And the reserve day would come into play only if a total of 30 hours were not played in the first five days. That would have meant that the result had a lesser chance of being influenced by weather," an ICC source said.

The official further added that the idea of declaring joint winners doesn't sit well with ICC and the members are going to host a meeting and discuss what would be the ideal rule to get the maximum result and should be out by this week.

"The idea of having joint winners also doesn't sit very well given it's the first time a WTC final is being played. So, one has to have maximum options open to get a result out of the match. The ICC committee is working on it and it should be out this week," the source added.