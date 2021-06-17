WTC Final | Cricket won't stop for us even if we lose against New Zealand, says Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli believes the side's mindset wouldn't get affected by the outcome of the big-ticket World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Recalling India's historic World Cup win of 2011, Kohli said that 'life goes on' and the clash against the Kiwis should also be treated in the same way. After two years of thrilling Test series and exciting matches during the WTC cycle, finalists India and New Zealand will cross swords at the Hampshire Bowl from June 18th.

"We won the 2011 World Cup but life goes on. The occasion has to be treated in the same way. The mindset remains the same. For us, it is a contest between bat and ball," said Kohli in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"One match of 5 days is not gonna reflect anything about the game. For us, this is another test match. If we win this game, cricket does not stop for us. If we lose this game, cricket does not stop for us. We're focused on the process. We're striving for it every day," he further said.

Kohli also stressed that the Indian contingent is preparing for the entire England tour instead of just focussing on the WTC final.

While the New Zealand side has already played two Tests in England, Kohli's men are still getting accustomed to overseas conditions, having played just intra-squad matches so far. In the four-month-long England tour, India will play a five-Test against the Three Lions after the all-important clash against New Zealand.

"We are not here for a one-off Test. We are here for six Tests and the first Test begins tomorrow," said Kohli.

On India's journey to qualify for the final, Kohli said, "It wasn't supposed to be a topsy-turvy ride. In our minds we had qualified before things became complicated... the situation allowed us to be more hungry and use that as motivation."