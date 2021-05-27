WTC final: Conditions more in favour of New Zealand than India, says Pat Cummins

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Virat Kohli with Kane Williamson.

With three weeks to go for the high-voltage World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton, fans of both nations are bullish about their chances to get a hand on the trophy for the first time.

The final match couldn't have been more apt that World No. 1 side (India) and No. 2 will be facing off each other at the grandest of final at a neutral venue in Rose Bowl on June 18.

While many cricket experts have already picked their favourites for the tie. Australian pacer Pat Cummins, while interacting with fans on his YouTube channel, felt it has been raining a lot in England and that will make New Zealand closer to home than India.

"It will be a good match. There has been a lot of rain in England and from the conditions point of view, it is closer to New Zealand's. It is going to be interesting as both teams haven't played a Test match for a couple of months. It is a one-off so anything can happen. But the conditions would suit New Zealand more than India," he said.

It is also worth pointing out that New Zealand have already reached the venue a week ago and will have more time to acclimatise to the condition compared to Team India, who are scheduled to reach England on June 2 and will undergo quarantine again upon reaching.