WTC Final: Australia, South Africa players wear black armbands paying tribute to Ahmedabad plane crash victims

London:

On Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the iconic Lord’s, both South Africa and Australia players wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to the Ahmedabad plane crash victims. Notably, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London crashed soon after its takeoff on June 12. Out of 242 people who were on board, 241 were declared dead, while one was admitted to the hospital.

The players and the match officials paid homage to the departed souls. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video on their Instagram account. “The cricketing world, led by South Africa and Australia, stands together to observe a moment of silence in honour of the lives lost in the Ahmedabad tragedy,” read the caption.

