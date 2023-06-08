WTC Final: Australia in commanding position after Day 2, India trail by 318 in 1st innings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli scored only 14 runs

Australia are in a commanding position at the end of Day 2 in the WTC Final against India. They posted a mammoth total of 469 runs in the first innings and then the bowlers performance exceptionally well on a flat pitch to pick five wickets with the ball. India did make a superb comeback with the ball picking up 7/108 after breaking the partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith. But their batters weren't up for the task.

Rohit Sharma was caught plumb off Pat Cummins to be dismissed first for 15 while Shubman Gill misjudged a delivery from Scott Boland. The Orange Cap winner of IPL left the ball that jagged back in considerably to thud into his stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara also did the same mistake to see his furniture disturbed. Virat Kohli looked good before Mitchell Starc got some extra bounce and he gloved one to the slips where Steve Smith took a brilliant catch.

At 71/4, things looked ominous for India. This is when Ravindra Jadeja came out and played some shots while Ajinkya Rahane, making a comeback to the Test team, oozed class. The duo mixed caution with aggression superbly to stitch a 71-run partnership. Jadeja looked set to score a half-century but Nathan Lyon struck in his second over to nail perhaps the final nail in the coffin in India's hopes.

Rahane and KS Bharat batted out the remaining overs of the day as India finished on 151/5 in their first innings trailing by a massive 318 runs. India are too much behind at the moment and for now, they will be looking to reduce the deficit on the third morning.

Earlier in the day, Steve Smith was gifted his 31st Test century with Mohammed Siraj delivering half-volleys to start the day. Runs came at quick pace before the short-ball barrage got to Head who gloved one to the wicketkeeper for 163. India then made a good comeback after breaking the 285-run partnership with wickets of Cameron Green, Smith and Mitchell Starc soon.

The tail wagged for a bit allowing Alex Carey to muster 48 valuable runs as Australia posted 469 runs on the board before getting bowled. Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for India with 4 wickets while Umesh Yadav remained wicketless after bowling poorly throughout.

