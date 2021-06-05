Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final: Ajit Agarkar names three bowlers who will 'certainly' feature in India XI

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami should start for India in this month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has said.

"Bumrah, Shami - the No.1 bowler for me in the Indian Test line-up - and Ishant Sharma, who has gotten better over his career. So, those three certainly will start and if it is a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know," said Agarkar on Star Sports.

"The seamers will play a part and India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world. I think that's been their strength over the last few years," added the former Mumbai bowler, who played 26 Tests and 191 ODIs.

Agarkar, 43, said he cannot imagine a dry pitch in June in England and expected seam bowlers to get some help.

"We still don't know what the conditions are likely to be, but we presume in England -- with the Dukes ball in particular -- there will always be help for seam bowlers. You can't imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June," he added.

The Southampton wicket has supported seam bowlers in county matches during the early part of this summer.

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas and South Africa's Kyle Abbott, who represent home county Hampshire, have been among wickets at the ground with both picking a six-wicket haul each.

While Abbas has picked 18 wickets, Abbott has scalped 15 in four matches at the venue.

Three of the four county matches this season have so far seen at least one innings ending inside 100 runs.