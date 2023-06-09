WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane completes 5000 runs in Test cricket, enters elite list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajinkya Rahane

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia has taken a huge twist. The third day's play has turned out to be completely India's with Ajinkya Rahane staying strong in the middle alongside Shardul Thakur who has yet again showed some spine like he did last time around in 2021. Rahane has been in terrific form and has played some exquisite shots so far.

He also completed his half-century, first for India in the WTC Final, in the process and is looking to strong to score even more. During his excellent stay, Rahane also completed 5000 Test runs in his career when he reached 69 runs. He became the 13th Indian player to reach the said milestone and he did so in his 141st innings (83rd Test) for India.

Ajinkya Rahane continues to be key for India with the bat as he looks set to become the first centurion for India in the WTC Final. He is currently unbeaten on 89 runs at Lunch on Day 3 and with India on 260/6, he will be key to reduce the deficit. The team has almost avoided the follow-on and the aim will now be to frustrate the Aussies.

Shardul Thakur is also batting well at the other end unbeaten on 36 runs off 83 balls with four fours to his name. Australia have been guilty of dropping catches and bowling no-balls as well and that has worked for India big time so far.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

