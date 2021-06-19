Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final | Aaron Finch questions three reviews-per-side rule in India-New Zealand Test

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has questioned the allotment of three reviews to India and New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Finch has said that the three review-rule was brought in due to the presence of home umpires and the WTC Final is taking place at a neutral venue.

"How come both teams have 3 reviews, when there is neutral umpires in this test match? I thought it was only brought in because of home umpires recently! #justasking," wrote Finch.

Finch's tweet came after New Zealand lost a review in the first hour of the match.

The Day 1 of the World Test Championship final was washed out due to persistent rains, but the conditions improved on the second day of the match.

India had lost two wickets at the end of the first session, with both openers Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) departing after a significantly strong start.

Kyle Jamieson dismissed Rohit, while Neil Wagner took the wicket of Gill in his very first over of the match.