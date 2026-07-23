WTC final 2027 venue confirmed, ECB also shares venues of next year's Ashes

London:

England will host the men's and women's Ashes series at the same time in 2027. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed a packed international summer next year, which will also see the World Test Championship being played at the Oval. In the 2025 edition, Lord’s hosted the prized fight between South Africa and Australia.

Notably, the men's Ashes will begin at Trent Bridge on June 18, with the five-Test contest scheduled to conclude at the Oval on August 2. The women's Ashes will get underway with a one-off Test at Headingley on June 24 before moving into the limited-overs phase of the multi-format series. It now needs to be seen how England plan their next edition of The Hundred.

The decision continues the format introduced during the 2023 home Ashes, when England staged both series in parallel. That edition ended with both contests drawn, although Australia retained the trophies. The men's series finished 2-2 after five Tests, while the women's points-based series ended level at 8-8.

Ashes returns to Trent Bridge after 11 years

Trent Bridge will return as an Ashes venue for the first time since 2015, when Stuart Broad produced a memorable spell of 8 for 15 against the Kangaroos. The Nottingham venue will host the opening men's Test before the teams move to Lord's, Edgbaston, Utilita Bowl and finally the Oval. Out of which, Utilita Bowl will stage its first men's Ashes match.

Australia will also have a preparation fixture before the Test series, with a high-quality warm-up match planned against an England Lions side at Emirates Old Trafford from June 7 to 10. The fixture follows discussions between the ECB and Cricket Australia to improve preparation standards for major overseas tours.

England men's international summer will begin earlier with a five-match ODI series against Pakistan from May 15 to May 26. A one-off Test against Bangladesh is scheduled at Lord's from May 28, marking England's first home Test against Bangladesh since 2010. The availability of England players for those matches could be influenced by IPL commitments, as players are expected to complete their contracts in the tournament.

The women's Ashes schedule will feature a Test in Leeds, followed by three T20Is at Trent Bridge, the Kia Oval and Emirates Old Trafford. The series will end with ODIs at Utilita Bowl, Lord's and Edgbaston on July 20.

England's women will later face Bangladesh in September, while the men's side will close their summer with three T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand ahead of the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

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