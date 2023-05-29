WTC Final 2023: Match officials for India vs Australia Test Championship announced; check full list of umpires

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, GETTY Match officials for WTC final announced

WTC Final 2023: The Indian Cricket Team is already gearing up to face the mighty Aussie challenge in the final of the World Test Championship 2023. Rohit Sharma's men have made it to the finals of the Test championship two consecutive times and now aim to bring the coveted mace home. Meanwhile, in a recent development, The International Cricket Council has announced the match officials for the marquee Test.

As announced by ICC, there will be five match officials including the on-field umpires. New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and England's Richard Illingworth have been named as the on-field umpires. Meanwhile, England's Richard Kettleborough will be officiating as a TV umpire for the contest. Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena is named as the fourth umpire, whereas West Indies' Richie Richardson will be the match referee.

The IPL-bound Indian players are still in India but the duty-free cricketers have travelled to England and are gearing up for the clash.

More to follow...

