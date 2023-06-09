WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Pitch Report, Weather Update for Day 3 at The Oval, London

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WTC Final Day 3 IND vs AUS Pitch Report

After an impressive performance from batters, Australian bowlers delivered on Day 2 to push India on the back foot in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final 2023 at The Oval on Thursday, June 8. Australia's first innings collapsed on 469 runs on Day 2 with Travis Head top-scoring with 163 runs and Steve Smith adding his 31st Test century. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets for India while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur picked two each.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started positively with 30 runs from the first five overs but India lost five wickets at the end of Day 3. India's top-order struggled to deliver against Australia's pace attack but Ravindra Jadeja's 48* off 51 knock helped them score 151/5 in 38 overs. Ajinkya Rahane remains on the pitch with 29* off 71 with wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat, in India's last hope to salvage something from their first innings on Day 3.

​Pitch Report - IND vs AUS, WTC Final, Day 3

The pitch for the first two days remained green with a dry surface. However, it is expected to be less green on Day 3 if the weather remains cloudy. Spinners from both teams didn't get much help on the first two days but are likely to play a little role in the remaining three days. Pacers from both teams dominated Day 2 and are expected to make a similar impact in the first session with a new ball on Friday.

WTC Final, IND vs AUS, Weather Forecast Day 3

Weather remains the same as an early forecast but there will be a small increase in temperature on Day 3. AccuWeather suggests 7% cloud cover during the game time and temperature will hover around 20-24 on Day 3. There is no forecast for the rain on Day 3.

The Kennington Oval, London- The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 105

Matches won batting first: 38

Matches won bowling first: 29

Average Test Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 343

Average 2nd Innings scores: 304

Average 3rd Innings scores: 238

Average 4th Innings scores: 156

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 903/7 (335.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest total recorded - 44/10 (26 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Playing XIs

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

