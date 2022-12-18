WTC Final 2023: India march up in WTC points table, reach 'THIS' place after registering win over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India gain in WTC 2023 Points table

WTC Final 2023: The Indian cricket team on Sunday defeated the Bangladesh side in the first Test in Chattogram. The Men in Blue outclassed the Bangla Tigers at their home as they thumped them by 188 runs. The Indian bowlers put up a dominant display in both innings and bowled Bangladesh out for 324 in the final innings. With this win, India have gained in the Points table of the WTC 2023.

The Men in Blue leapfrogged the Sri Lanka side in the standings of the World Test championship 2023 points table after beating Bangladesh. The 2021 runners-up India, who are facing a strong fight to feature in the WTC 2023 final have scaled one spot in the points table and have reached the third spot. They are one place away from entering into the fray of back-to-back WTC final appearances.

Before the match, India were on the fourth spot of the table behind Sri Lanka and had 52.08% PCT and 75 points. While Sri Lanka had 53.33% PCT and 64 points. But after the win, India pipped the Lankan side as they added 3.69% PCT to reach 55.77 PCT. They are now behind Australia (1st with 75% PCT) and South Africa (2nd with 60% PCT). If India finish inside the top two when the WTC 2021-2023 cycle ends, they will play the final in the Oval.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, India defeated the home side by 188 runs in Chattogram as the bowling unit run riot in the Bangladeshi camp and bowled them out for 324 runs. The pitch favoured the batters with some assistance for the spinners and the Indian spinners exploited whatever there was on the surface to defend the target of 513 runs. Earlier, India scored 404, while Bangladesh got out for 150 in the first innings.

